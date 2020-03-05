Oak Hills Elementary receives national award

Oak Hills Elementary was draped in blue as school administrators, staff and students celebrated winning the 2019 National Blue Ribbon School Award with a flagging ceremony on Friday.
Students lined up with American flags and the Oak Hills coyote mascot gave high fives while students received a spirit keychain, which read “National Blue Ribbon School” on the front.
“The students were given incentives that they’ll be able to keep forever to remember this by,” said Wendy Maxwell, principal of Oak Hills. “This ceremony is to help the students understand the magnitude of this award and celebrate their hard work.”
Oak Hills is among the 362 schools to receive this award nationwide. Maxwell said the school was nominated because of their high California Dashboard results, which score schools in areas such as English language arts and math.
During the ceremony, Maxwell had the award and certificates displayed so students were able to see them. She added the award will sit proudly in the school’s office.
Maxwell, along with other administrators, traveled to Washington, D.C., to receive the award by the United States Department of Education.
“This is an accumulation of the community effort brought by students, their parents and the staff who work diligently at making us succeed as a school,” said Maxwell.
