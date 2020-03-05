Oak Hills Elementary receives national award

Oak Hills Elementary was draped in blue as school administrators, staff and students celebrated winning the 2019 National Blue Ribbon School Award with a flagging ceremony on Friday.

Students lined up with American flags and the Oak Hills coyote mascot gave high fives while students received a spirit keychain, which read “National Blue Ribbon School” on the front.

Oak Hills Elementary School Principal Wendy Maxwell speaks before an audience of students and staff announcing the school’s recognition by the Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School Friday morning. February 28, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“The students were given incentives that they’ll be able to keep forever to remember this by,” said Wendy Maxwell, principal of Oak Hills. “This ceremony is to help the students understand the magnitude of this award and celebrate their hard work.”

Oak Hills is among the 362 schools to receive this award nationwide. Maxwell said the school was nominated because of their high California Dashboard results, which score schools in areas such as English language arts and math.

Newhall School District officials stand alongside Oak Hills Elementary School administrators at a ceremony honoring the school’s recognition by the Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School. From left to right: Lisa Seeley Newhall School District Coordinator of Support Services, Wendy Maxwell, Oak Hills Elementary Principal, Dee Jamison, Newhall School District Assistant Superintendent, Marguerite Armstrong Assistant Principal Oak Hills Elementary. February 28, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

During the ceremony, Maxwell had the award and certificates displayed so students were able to see them. She added the award will sit proudly in the school’s office.

Maxwell, along with other administrators, traveled to Washington, D.C., to receive the award by the United States Department of Education.

The Oak Hills Elementary School Coyote mascott high-fives students in the audience as campus administrators and district officials celebrate the school’s recognition by the Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School Friday morning. February 28, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“This is an accumulation of the community effort brought by students, their parents and the staff who work diligently at making us succeed as a school,” said Maxwell.