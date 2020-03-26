Power outage in Canyon Country affects thousands of residents

A power outage was reported in the Canyon Country area Thursday morning, affecting thousands of residents at home and in nearby shopping centers.

The outage was reported at around 9 a.m. and is affecting around 20,207 residents as of 9:20 a.m., according to Southern California Edison’s outage web center.

Affected areas reached from areas near the 24 Hour Fitness gym on Via Princessa and westward to the Walmart Supercenter on Carl Boyer Drive, one of the retailers reportedly affected by the outage.

The cause remained unknown and SCE estimated restoration time of about 9:54 a.m.