Rollover crash results in nobody trapped

A solo-vehicle overturned into a tree in Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of an overturned vehicle near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Newhall Ranch Road just after 1:30 p.m., according to supervisor Leslie Lua.

No persons were trapped as a result of the collision, Lua added.

The vehicle knocked down a tree in the median on McBean Parkway, near Newhall Ranch Road.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A solo-vehicle rollover crash knocks down a tree on McBean Parkway Thursday, March 26, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal