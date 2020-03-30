Santa Clarita Courthouse to close on April 1

The Santa Clarita Courthouse is part of a list of 80 courthouses currently under review by the Judicial Council of California as part of an effort to upgrade or construct new facilities. Cory Rubin/The Signal

The Santa Clarita Courthouse is set to close temporarily Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the courthouse as of this story’s publication, the move comes as part of the court’s overall plan to temporarily scale down operations, according to Mary Hearn, spokeswoman for the L.A. County Superior Court system.

The temporary consolidation will allow the courts to prioritize time-sensitive and essential matters during the health crisis, Hearn added.

No reopening date has been set for the courthouse as of Monday.

Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile announced recently the suspension of several “non-emergency” matters until at least April 16, including:

  • All civil and criminal jury and non-jury trials are suspended.
  • Jury service is suspended temporarily.
  • No pre-trial conferences will be held.
  • Any traffic and non-traffic infraction matters are postponed.

For more information, visit lacourt.org. To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.

