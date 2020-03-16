Santa Clarita gyms, bars, theaters to close, following county’s order

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Monday that Los Angeles County officials ordered the closure of all bars, nightclubs, theaters, gyms and entertainment centers; guidelines that also apply to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Closures, as a result of the novel coronavirus, also include dining-in restaurants. Eateries will only be allowed to offer take-out or delivery services, and grocery stores will be able to remain open.

The directive is to remain in place until further notice, Barger’s office said in a news release Monday.

“This is a constantly evolving issue and we appreciate everyone doing their part to help stem the further spread of the virus,” said Barger in a statement. “We’re moving into the next phase of preventative measures and do not make these decisions lightly.”

The order applies for all cities and unincorporated areas within the county, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. With the ever-changing developments regarding COVID-19, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth updated his Monday morning statement, where he said there would be no mandatory closures, after Barger’s announcement to reflect that the county’s directives would also apply to the city.

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth provides updates on closures in Santa Clarita amid coronavirus on Monday, March 16, 2020. Screenshot of live stream

“As of the end close of business today, all restaurants, bars, nightclubs, theaters, entertainment centers, fitness centers throughout Santa Clarita will be closed,” he said in a Facebook live announcement from City Hall. “And again, this is a measure that is quite extraordinary, but one that county and state and local officials deem to be necessary to help flatten that curve as quickly as we can. The sooner we get these decisions in place and these procedures to be followed, the sooner we can get back to restoring normalcy in our daily lives.”

With direction from the Centers for Disease Control, gatherings of more than 50 people are strongly discouraged, Barger also announced Monday.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom made a request Sunday with similar closures, the county’s guidelines on Monday is an order, according to Martha Molina-Aviles, a health deputy with the county.

While planned enforcement of the order has not yet been stated, Molina-Aviles said the county is working closely with law enforcement and is communicating with the public to encourage cooperation.

“We’re hoping that people will abide by the orders; it’s for the protection of the public,” she said.