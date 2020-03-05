Santa Clarita’s 2019 film numbers reach record high

With an estimated economic impact of $36 million to the local community, the city of Santa Clarita celebrated 2019 as its best year of location filming ever.

Last year, the Santa Clarita Film Office recorded 576 film permits and 1,490 location film days, figures which increased the economic impact by 9% from that of 2018 when the city reported about $33 million.

“Our city continues to raise the bar, welcoming dozens of film productions to our versatile city,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth in a statement. “Productions continue to choose Santa Clarita for our diverse locations, including picturesque neighborhoods and rugged landscapes. These productions result in high-paying, local opportunities for our 6,000-plus residents who work in the entertainment industry – plus more customers for local businesses.”

Television production comprised more than half of the filming days in 2019, the city said in a news release Wednesday. Among the shows were many that are based in Santa Clarita, such as “Bless This Mess,” “68 Whiskey,” “NCIS” and “S.W.A.T.”

Feature films also stopped by to shoot scenes in the area, including “SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge,” “Yes Day,” and “Call of the Wild,” as well as several commercials, music videos, still photo shoots and online content.

Last year marked the highest film numbers on record for the local area but the city has demonstrated a robust year of location filming consecutively over the past six years, as Santa Clarita has consistently seen an average of $30 million or more in economic impact — revenue that is not direct to the city but from what film productions spend from renting locations or spend in local businesses, according to Evan Thomason, economic development associate with the city.

Santa Clarita has also consistently recorded more than 500 permits and more than 1,300 film days. The reported numbers do not include the film days and economic benefit from filming on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit, the city said in the news release.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425. For an insider’s view of filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).