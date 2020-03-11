Saugus District adds new position

A new job position in the Saugus Union School District was unanimously approved by the board of trustees during Tuesday’s meeting.

The new position of assistant superintendent of student support services was approved by the board, which will allow the district to begin interviewing qualified candidates.

“It’s a new position as a result of us restructuring the department at the district office,” said SUSD Superintendent Colleen Hawkins. “The job will address the needs of student services and special education, which includes attendance, anti-bullying and wellness centers at the schools.”

The position will work as part of the superintendent’s cabinet and focus on planning, implementing and evaluating all areas of student services. Candidates must also be able to provide training for special and general education staff and administrators.

The new position offers an annual salary range of $133,745 to $145,936.

Required schooling and experience levels will be made available on the district website.