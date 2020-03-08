SCV to get heavy rainfall starting Monday

The Santa Clarita Valley and the rest of Southern California are in for a wet start to the week with heavy rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the forecast.

The local area can expect to see some light rain on Monday morning, with temperatures reached in the high 60s. The main weather event is expected to fall Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“We’re expecting 1-3 inches of rain during the Monday through Wednesday period but most of that will be on Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning,” said Hoxsie.

Some foothill areas, such as in the San Gabriel Mountains, could see up to 4 inches of rain and snow levels at around 7,000 feet, she added.

The storm is forecasted to bring wind gusts as high as 20 mph and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to be warmer than typically colder storms, said Hoxsie.

“The low pressure is dropping down from the north but staying off the coast until it hits SoCal, then hitting the inland areas,” she said, adding that because of that movement, it will mix with warm, subtropical moisture, “which will bring us significant rainfall and the reason why this will be a warm storm.”

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to reach the low 60s and mid to upper 60s for the remainder of the week.