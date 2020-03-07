Search for county CEO continues, acting CEO appointed in the meantime

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected Tuesday to appoint an acting chief executive officer, while the search for a permanent CEO is underway.

Sachi A. Hamai, the current county CEO, announced her retirement in October, which becomes effective as of the end of March.

While the county Department of Human Resources is interviewing candidates for the permanent position of CEO, Hamai recommended current Chief Operating Officer Fesia Davenport to serve as acting CEO in the meantime.

“To ensure the duties and responsibilities of the chief executive officer are carried out without interruption, it is requested that the Board of Supervisors approve the recommendation to appoint Fesia Davenport to the position of acting chief executive officer,” said Hamai, in a letter to the board.

Davenport has worked in the county for over 21 years and as a part of the CEO executive management for the past five years, Hamai added.

Once Human Resources finds a candidate for the position, the board will ultimately make the final decision to appoint a candidate, according to Michelle Vega, spokeswoman for Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the 5th District.

At this time, there is no timeline for when a new CEO will be hired, Vega said.