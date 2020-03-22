Sheriff seeks public’s help in Stevenson Ranch shooting

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect involved in an investigation into an attempted murder investigation arising from a shooting in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday.

Sheriff’s deputies released a Nixle alert Sunday evening that asks for the public’s help in identifying the whereabouts of Jeremy Hernandez.

Hernandez is described as a 19-year-old Hispanic man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 250 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his face.

Suspect Hernandez is considered to be “armed and dangerous,” according to the Sheriff’s Department statement. Anyone who spots the suspect is asked to call 9-1-1.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies stand out side the residence on Bracken Lane in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, Mrch 21, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Deputies want to question Hernandez in connection with a shooting that took place around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, according to officials.

A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the driveway of her Stevenson Ranch residence. During the commission of the robbery, the suspect fired a shot, striking the victim. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Sheriff’s Department officials detained one person Saturday initially, but nobody had been taken into custody with respect to the shooting investigation as of Sunday afternoon, according to sheriff’s officials.

Anyone who might have information about the suspect’s whereabouts can contact Detective Markman of the Lancaster’s Sheriff Station at 661-948-8466. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through LA CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.LACrimeStoppers.org. Refer file number 020-04093-0661-038.