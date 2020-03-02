Signal voter guide for Tuesday’s Presidential Primary Election

The voting for California’s Presidential Primary Election ends Tuesday.

While foot traffic has been light at the polls thus far, L.A. County officials expect that to increase on the last day.

This year has been the first of two big changes for California’s election: The primary has moved from the first Tuesday in June to the first Tuesday in March; and voters have had 11 days to get to the polls.

Click here to see The Signal’s voter guide.

While voters will have a chance to go to any location in Los Angeles County, as a result of the new voting system, there will be 26 voting centers open across the Santa Clarita Valley for days on and before the election.

All polling locations will be open Tuesday, March 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Of the 26 locations, 18 will open from Feb. 29 – March 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the remaining areas will open from Feb. 22 – March 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a complete list of centers, visit locator.lavote.net.