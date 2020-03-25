Solo-vehicle crash into light pole delays traffic

A man was almost transported at the scene of a car into light pole at Magic Mountain Parkway and McBean Parkway. Dan Watson / The Signal

Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle that crashed into a light pole in Valencia Wednesday.

The call came in at 4:38 p.m. on the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and McBean Parkway, according to Supervisor Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The call came in as a single vehicle striking a light pole, and the responding units became available soon after.

Traffic was temporarily impeded while crews responded to the collision.

No patients were transported to the hospital.

Caleb Lunetta

