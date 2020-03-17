SSUSD approves teachers’ association agreement

The Sulphur Spring Union School District board of trustees unanimously approved the tentative agreement between the district and the Sulphur Springs Teachers’ Association during Wednesday’s meeting.

The tentative agreement was negotiated on Feb. 20 and approved in the following board meeting, which reflects a 1.5% ongoing salary increase for teachers across the district.

Negotiations between the cabinet and the SSTA began last October, and over the course of the months, SSTA members were able to weigh in and vote to move the agreement forward, according to Joshua Randall, assistant superintendent of personnel services with the district.

Teachers will receive a “retro-check,” which reimburses the amount of the raise since the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, which begins in July for staff and administration, Randall said.

“We want to thank our friends in the teachers’ association for always having good-spirited negotiations,” said Randall. “It’s always such a cooperative and collaborative effort.”