State launches website for COVID-19 awareness

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office launched on Wednesday a new website offering Californians information on how to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and where to access resources such as paid sick leave and unemployment assistance.

The website, covid19.ca.gov, is part of a campaign to boost awareness about the coronavirus and includes volunteer opportunities, health statistics and public service announcements from Dr. Nadine Burke, the state surgeon.

Resources for small businesses, unemployment, disability and paid family leave are also available, as well as for testing and treatment.

“The state is mobilizing at every level to proactively and aggressively protect the health and well-being of Californians, but we cannot fight this outbreak alone,” said Newsom in a news release. “We need the participation and support of every Californian, and that’s why we’re providing recent, relevant and reliable information. Californians need to know how to stay healthy and where they can get help. These actions are critical, and there is no doubt our collective efforts will save lives.”

On Thursday, state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, said in a statement that “(h)aving access to accurate information and links to the latest program changes and resources will help us all weather this storm with as little confusion as possible.”