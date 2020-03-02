Structure fire spreads to brush in Canyon Country

Fire crews quickly knocked down a one-story structure fire that had spread to the surrounding brush in Canyon Country Monday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a brush fire on the 9900 block of Soledad Canyon Road just before 9:45 a.m., according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Los Angeles County Fire Department camp crews assist with cleanup after a structure fire spread to the surrounding brush on the 9900 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Monday, March 2, 2020. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported a one-story structure fire that had spread to the brush and sized it at a 100-by-100 foot spot, Lopez said.

Forward progress on the brush fire was stopped at 10:17 a.m., Lopez added.

STRUCTURE FIRE | FS132 | 9000 Soledad Canyon Rd #CanyonCountry | Units on-scene of a 1 story single family dwelling with extension into the brush. #SoledadIC#LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) March 2, 2020

“They’re still working on the structure at the moment,” Lopez said at 10:30 a.m.

Just after 11 a.m., the battalion chief released all units and requested Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies to conduct an investigation on the cause of the fire, per fire officials.

