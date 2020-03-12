Superintendents to discuss coronavirus concerns

Superintendents from all five school districts in the Santa Clarita Valley are expected to hold a meeting today at noon to discuss how to move forward with growing coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

“We’re always in constant communication with each other because there are families that have kids across multiple districts,” said Jeff Pelzel, superintendent of Newhall School District. “We’ve been taking direction from the (Centers for Disease Control) and (Los Angeles County Department of Public Health).”

In a statement posted on Saugus Union School District’s Facebook page this morning, “We have received the Governor’s announcement regarding public gatherings. At this time it does not apply directly to regular attendance at school. The District is meeting with local area and county officials today to determine which phase of our plan will go into action next.”

Saugus Union School District will take guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on whether school closures will occur, according to Superintendent Colleen Hawkins.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.