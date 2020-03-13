Supes cancel meeting amid coronavirus concerns

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has canceled its regular meeting on Tuesday, to assess how they can safely conduct these meetings going forward amid COVID-19 concerns.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will be cancelling next week’s Board of Supervisors (while) we determine how to best conduct the people’s business meeting while protecting at the highest level possible,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “(We are) looking to reschedule county events that meet the large-scale criteria.”

On Wednesday night, Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested that gatherings of 250 people or more should be canceled or postponed to limit the spread of the virus. This suggestion is in effect until at the least the end of March, Newsom said in a press conference Thursday.

At regular board meetings, the board often has as many as 250 people in the room, according to Barger.

“I want to reiterate that these actions are not intended to create panic or fear. Rather, this is about mitigation and containment,” said Barger. “These protective and cautious measures are being put into place to help us mitigate further the (spread of) the virus and contain the transmissions as much as possible.”

At this time, it is unknown how the board’s meetings will be conducted in the future and whether the March 24 meeting will be affected.