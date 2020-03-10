Technology to disinfect areas affected by the coronavirus

The local company American Craftsman Restoration is one of few companies licensed and trained to use a technology that can disinfect areas contaminated by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Gilbert Bernal/ The Signal.

“It was developed as something that could be deployed very easily and safely,” said Aaron Ferrari, director of sales at American Craftsman Restoration. “It has the highest efficiency to kill mold, viruses and everything. It is currently being deployed in China on the subway systems.”

TOMI Environmental Solutions is a global bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, which provides solutions that can be used indoors to decontaminate surfaces with their SteraMist products, according to the TOMI website.

“A technician sprays a hydrogen peroxide solution through what looks like a ‘Ghostbusters’ gun,” said Ferrari. “The solution goes through an atmospheric cold plasma arc and comes out as fog.”

The fog can account for up to 1 square foot per five seconds. Viruses can be immediately eradicated in five to 10 minutes after the initial spray, according to Ferrari.

Within minutes, individuals can safely reenter the room after it was sprayed with the ionized hydrogen peroxide mist, Ferrari added.

After it is sprayed, there is no wiping, rising or residue left behind because of the solution’s quick drying time, according to the website.

The SteraMist Surface Unit is completely portable, fast and hand-held.

Similar disinfectant products on the market have shown a dramatic hike in prices as more cases of the virus have been confirmed.

With the rise of coronavirus cases and paranoia, many companies have taken the opportunity to gouge the prices of disinfectant products. To make this process cost-effective, ACR is offering a 20% discount to anyone who wants to receive the service, Ferrari said.

Getting awareness out about this technology and its effectiveness is ACR’s goal at this time. This technology could help eradicate the virus and slow its spread, according to Ferrari.

“There is nothing like it out there because nothing kills viruses as quickly as this technology,” said Ferrari.