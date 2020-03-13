The Master’s University extends spring break amid coronavirus outbreak

The Master’s University will be extending its spring break an additional week to ensure the health and safety of its students, according to a message TMU released to its campus community Thursday night.

Classes will resume March 30, the statement said.

“When classes resume, student safety will be our highest priority,” said the statement. “We are evaluating nontraditional, online forms of instruction, and come March 30, we will be prepared to deliver classes in a safe and appropriate format.”

As of Friday afternoon, there has been one confirmed case of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Santa Clarita at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The patient was sent home to self-quarantine.

Though classes will resume, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has canceled all winter athletics, the statement said.

“Over the next two weeks, we will closely monitor the situation and will provide regular updates at masters.edu and on social media,” said the statement. “Please check there often.”