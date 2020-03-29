Trump says social distancing guidelines will stay in place until April 30

As the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. reaches 122,653 and deaths total 2,112, President Trump said federal guidelines urging social distancing will stay in place through April 30.

The initial 15-day period of social distancing was set to expire Tuesday, though Trump now stated the peak death rate due to COVID-19 is likely to hit in two weeks.

“Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won,” Trump said. “That would be the greatest loss of all. Therefore, the next two weeks and during this period it is very important that everyone strongly follow the guidelines.”

This comes after Trump said last week that he hoped the country would reopen by Easter Sunday, now saying that was an “aspiration.”

