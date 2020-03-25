Two additional COVID-19 cases confirmed, totaling 14 in SCV

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed two additional cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, early Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total count to 14 in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Two more cases came back positive, according to Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody, as of noon on Wednesday.

While neither of those patients is currently at the hospital, Moody confirmed Henry Mayo still has two COVID-19 patients there, one who tested positive Tuesday and another who previously tested positive.

Henry Mayo has reported a total of 11 patients who have tested positive at the hospital, but there have been reports of at least three additional individuals who have tested positive, for a total of 14 locally.

On Tuesday, when the local count was 12 confirmed cases, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said one was in Canyon Country, two in Castaic, seven in Santa Clarita and two in Stevenson Ranch.

In Los Angeles County, there have been 799 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths as of noon Wednesday.

