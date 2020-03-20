Two arrested in Castaic suspected of having multiple drugs on them

Deputies arrested a man and woman in Castaic Thursday night on suspicion of possession of heroin, methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Around 6:40 p.m., deputies received a call of suspicious activity in a vehicle on the 31000 block of Castaic Road.

“They saw a white Ford F-150 truck that had a sunshade covering the front windshield but the vehicle was running,” said Miller. “And so deputies got there, and they knocked on the window.”

Deputies reported seeing a man and a woman in the vehicle, and when they opened the car door for the officers, a deputy reportedly saw a hypodermic needle on the male suspect’s lap, Miller said.

“They were detained and, during a narcotics investigation, they ended up finding meth and heroin in the vehicle,” said Miller.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of possession of heroin, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and being under the influence, Miller said.