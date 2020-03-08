Two transported to hospital after head-on crash in Newhall

First responders clear the scene of a head-on traffic collision on The Old Road and Weldon Canyon Road in Newhall on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Gilbert Bernal/ The Signal

Two people were transported to a local hospital after a head-on traffic collision in Newhall that shut down The Old Road on Sunday morning. 

First responders responded to reports of an expanded traffic collision with at least one person trapped around 8:30 a.m. on The Old Road and Weldon Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

The incident occurred after two vehicles collided head-on, blocking lanes on The Old Road, according to California Highway Patrol officer Moises Marroquin. 

The two vehicles involved were a white Toyota pickup and a gold Nissan sedan. 

The Old Road reopened just before 9:30 a.m. 

Additional information about the condition of the individuals involved was not immediately available.

Advertisement

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS