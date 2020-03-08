Two transported to hospital after head-on crash in Newhall

Two people were transported to a local hospital after a head-on traffic collision in Newhall that shut down The Old Road on Sunday morning.

First responders responded to reports of an expanded traffic collision with at least one person trapped around 8:30 a.m. on The Old Road and Weldon Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The incident occurred after two vehicles collided head-on, blocking lanes on The Old Road, according to California Highway Patrol officer Moises Marroquin.

The two vehicles involved were a white Toyota pickup and a gold Nissan sedan.

The Old Road reopened just before 9:30 a.m.

Additional information about the condition of the individuals involved was not immediately available.