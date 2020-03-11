Under the Sea exhibit to feature SCV artists

Ten Santa Clarita Artists Association members have been accepted to Under and Above the Sea: A Way of Life Worth Protecting. This exhibit, at La Galeria Gitana in San Fernando, will run from March 21 to May 1. Visitors are welcomed to the free opening reception to meet the artists 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

A sneak preview is seen here:

• Jerry Cowart, “Seals in Love” — ”My photography is about being in the moment and capturing in one split second an image that tells an engaging story.” See: www.etsy.com/shop/PhotosbyJerryCowart.

• Therese Verner, “Whale Watching” — “Triptych is inspired by an amazing whale watching trip in the Channel Islands. We saw so much marine life on that trip, including the seagulls circling overhead, the dolphins playing in our wake, and whales swimming around the boat!” See: FineartbyThereseverner.com.

• Olga Kaczmar, “Deep Sea Fantasy” — “This colorful array of sea life is done using a palette knife for a thick textured oil painting.” See: https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/olga-kaczmar.html.

• Dody Rogers – “Coral Reef” — “This is a combo of ocean, beach and sea life. Through this sea life study I have found out how fragile our life under the sea is.” See: www.santaclaritaartists.org/dody-rogers.html.

“Sea Turtle,” by Santa Clarita artist Jeanne Iler,, will be part of the upcoming exhibit Under and Above the Sea: A Way of Life Worth Protecting, opening March 21 at La Galeria Gitana in San Fernando.

Courtesy photo

• Jeanne Iler, “Sea Turtle” — ”I used masking and salt techniques to achieve this undersea atmosphere.” See www.facebook.com/jeanne.iler.

• Laurie Morgan, “Sunset on Cruz Bay” — “One of the most beautiful sunsets I’ve seen. The clouds were fantastic. This bay is between the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Thomas and St. John.” See: www.lauriemorgan.biz.

• Meressa Naftulin, “Oscar and Miranda Antwerp — “The wildlife under water communicates with us above the water. These friendly carp stopped by to visit with me in Antwerp.”

• Rosanne Haddad, “The Lighthouse” — “I used my palette knife and oil paints to add in bold and deliberate strokes, enhancing the visual description of the electric energy I felt while studying this scenery.” See: Rosannehaddad.com.

Other SCAA artists include: Lynda Frautnick, www.lyndafrautnick.com; and Patty O’Hearn, www.santaclaritaartists.org/patty-ohearn.html.

La Galeria Gitana is located at 120 N Maclay Ave., Suite E, San Fernando. Free parking is available in the rear. Gallery hours: Tuesday noon-6 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday noon-4 p.m.