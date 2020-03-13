UPDATE: Local events canceled in light of coronavirus

To slow the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, some local events that were slated to take place in the coming weeks have been canceled.

Some of these events will be rescheduled to a later date while others will be canceled. The following cancellations and suspensions were announced Friday in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

City of Santa Clarita events

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the city of Santa Clarita issued a local emergency declaration. As of Saturday, all nonessential events will be canceled, according to a city news release.

“We know that many of you are concerned, and there is a lot of uncertainty and anxiety surrounding the coronavirus pandemic,” Mayor Cameron Smyth said in the release. “The actions we are taking today are to protect our community and slow the spread of the virus. This is about preparedness and being proactive – not about panic. As a community, we have had more than our fair share of emergency situations, and by being informed and united, we have been and will continue to be resilient.”

The following events will be affected:

The Sister Cities Hike, March 15.

SENSES Block Parties, March 19 and April 16.

Youth Arts Showcase, March 21.

DFY in SCV Youth Summit, March 27 and April 15.

Free to be Me Music Festival, March 29 (will be rescheduled).

Eggstravaganza, April 11.

Cowboy Festival, April 18-19.

Earth Arbor Day, April 25.

Six Flags Magic Mountain

On Friday, Six Flags Magic Mountain announced that it will be closed until the end of March.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at either property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority,” said a Six Flags news release. “We will continue to closely monitor these evolving conditions, and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state and local officials.”

Castaic Area Town Council Special Election

Both the special election for Region 5 and the March town council meeting have been canceled.

“The special election for region 5 has been postponed due to the coronavirus, or COVID-19,” said Bob Lewis, Castaic Area Town Council president. “It will be postponed and rescheduled to another date.”

Knights of Columbus Council 6016

Both the St. Patrick’s Day 5k and charity event scheduled for Saturday have been canceled.

“With government officials and the Knights of Columbus Corporate calling for cancellations of any public events, we have no choice but to follow their direction,” Steve Hoebink, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 6016, said in a Facebook post. “We are working on refunding ticket sales.”

“Suite Surrender” and “Pride and Prejudice” openings

The Canyon Theatre Guild has pushed back the openings of “Suite Surrender” and “Pride and Prejudice” to the second weekend in April, according to a message on the theater’s website.

“We apologize, but out of an abundance of caution, the Canyon Theatre Guild believes that we need to take this action to protect our patrons, especially our beloved senior citizens,” TimBen Boydston, theater executive artistic directors, said in a news release.

California Retired Teachers Meeting

The meeting scheduled for Tuesday at IHOP has been canceled due to the coronavirus. It is unknown when the meeting will be rescheduled at this time.

Valley Industry Association events

VIA will be canceling its upcoming events due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Kathy Norris, VIA CEO and president, said in an email.

“With respect to the health and safety of our membership, business leaders and citizens of the Santa Clarita Valley, the Valley Industry Association has chosen a path of extreme caution with our upcoming events due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-2019) and the classification of the virus as a Global Pandemic.”

The following events will be affected:

Robotics in the Workplace VIA Luncheon, March 24.

Breakfast Club, April 3.

Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation

Any programming at L.A. County park facilities will be canceled to ensure the safety of program participants, park guests, team members and community, according to a County Department of Parks and Recreation email sent to park guests Friday afternoon.

Park locations will remain open, where outdoor-only facilities are present.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with guidance from state and local health officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19, L.A. County Parks is implementing following changes effective as of March 13, 2020, at 5 p.m. through March 31, 2020,” the statement said.

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley LifeForward Workshop

“Money Rules 101-Master Your Money Before It Masters You!” workshop, scheduled March 21, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, LifeForward Workshop Chair Phyllis Walker confirmed in an email Friday.

“Please advise the community accordingly if you have publicized the event,” said Walker. “Thank you so much for your continued support.”

Grayscale and Light Demo at Barnes and Noble

The Santa Clarita Artists Association grayscale and light demo that was scheduled to be held at Barnes and Noble on Monday has been canceled.

“Due to concerns about coronavirus, this demo has been canceled until a future date,” SCAA member Olga Kaczmar said in an email.