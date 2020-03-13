UPDATE: local events canceled in light of coronavirus

To slow the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, some local events that were slated to take place in the coming weeks have been canceled.

At this time, it is unknown if these events will be rescheduled to a later date or canceled indefinitely. The following cancellations and suspensions were announced Thursday in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

10th annual Walk for Kids with Cancer

The 10th annual Walk for Kids with Cancer that was scheduled for March 21, has been postponed to an unforeseen date.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our participants, volunteers, staff and especially, our families, some of whom may have compromised immune systems”, said Mike Jaffe, Interim Executive Director of the MHF, in a news release. “I have contacted COC and requested that, once it is safe to do so, we will determine another date to hold our walk.”

SCV Water’s 2020 Water Summit

SCV Water’s 2020 Water Summit is being rescheduled from April 17 to a later date in fall 2020.

“As we continue to monitor and assess conditions surrounding the COVID-19 virus, we have decided to postpone the 2020 Water Summit,” said an SCV Water news release.

Refunds are being provided to those who purchased a ticket.

Seventh annual SoCal Special Hockey Festival

The seventh annual SoCal Special Hockey Festival at Ice Station Valencia has been canceled due to the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

“As the situation concerning COVID-19 continues to evolve, SNAP Sports has decided to take a preemptive course of action that is in the best interest of our volunteers, athletes and guests,” said a SNAP Sports news release.

At this time, there are no plans in place to replace the date, the release added.

LASD cancels all community events for month of March

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has made the decision to cancel all LASD community events throughout the month of March due to the coronavirus outbreak, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Thursday morning.

SCV Chili Cook-off

The Santa Clarita Valley Chili Cook-off that was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 17, has been canceled.

At this time, a new date for the event has not been announced.

Career Collaborative Meeting

The Career Collaborative meeting that was scheduled on April 23 has been canceled.

“In light of the current public health emergency situation, the Career & College Readiness Department has decided to cancel the upcoming Career Collaborative meeting,” said a William S. Hart Union High School District news release.