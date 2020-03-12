Vehicle swerves across four freeway lanes, lands upside down

A single vehicle swerved across multiple lanes on Interstate 5 before completely overturning Thursday.

The call came in at 4:10 p.m. of a traffic collision near the I-5 and Highway 126 interchange, according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“The car swerved through all four lanes and landed upside down,” said Lua.

The vehicle, a gray Mazda, had landed in a ditch on the eastbound-side of the 126, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

The call was closed 4:33 p.m. and no one was transported to the hospital due to injury, according to Lua.

Traffic was impacted on the eastbound-side as commuters dealt with the first responder presence as well as rainy conditions.