Woman accused of Canyon Country murder returns to court

A woman accused of the 2017 murder of her girlfriend in a Canyon Country apartment returned to court Friday.

Pamela Michelle Walker, 37, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Christine Diane McQueen.

She was ordered to return for a pretrial setting on March 12.

Walker was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. on April 8, 2017.

That same day, deputies had used a battering ram to enter an apartment located on the 18700 block of Vista Del Canon, near Sierra Highway and Via Princessa.

Deputies say they found McQueen’s body there, and she reportedly had been stabbed 71 times.

Walker is in custody at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood in lieu of $1 million bail.