1 ejected from vehicle after crash on 14

One person was ejected from their vehicle after a crash on the northbound side of Highway 14 on Tuesday.

The two-car collision was reported on the freeway north of Via Princessa at 4:37 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

The call involved a collision between a white van and a black Toyota, Sims said. “One was ejected.”

Two patients were transported to a local hospital due to the collision, said Sims. Further details regarding their status is unknown as of the publication of this article.

“When the white van overturned, possibly the person might have (flown) out of the car,” said Sims. “It just depends.”

Traffic was impacted in the area as weather conditions and emergency crews slowed passersby.