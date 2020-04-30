30-second power outage prompts Edison investigation

A power outage was experienced by a wide number of Santa Clarita Valley residents on the north and east ends of the valley Thursday night.

However, the power was turned back on within 30 seconds, according to Southern California Edison officials.

“It was a 30-second outage, and power was restored at 5 p.m.” said Susan Cox, a spokeswoman for SoCal Edison. “It’s under investigation.”

The cause of the outage remained unknown as of 6:10 p.m., but Cox said no residents were without power any longer due to this particular outage.