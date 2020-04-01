Big rig crash causes closure of Interstate 5 from Castaic to Kern County

The California Highway Patrol closed Interstate 5 from Castaic to Kern County after receiving reports of a big rig crash involving a chemical spill on Wednesday morning.

A SigAlert was issued just before 8:30 a.m. for the closure of the freeway between Lebec Road in Frazier Park and Parker Road in Castaic “due to a hazmat collision,” the CHP Newhall office said in a Tweet.

The collision involved a tanker truck and a big rig with a hazardous spill of liquid chlorine on the northbound lanes, according to the California Department of Transportation’s District 6.

“We do have Kern County Fire and a Hazmat team responding to the crash,” said Andrew Freeborn, spokesman for the Kern County Fire Department.

Officials with the responding station, CHP Fort Tejon, said the closure could last for an unknown duration.

By 9 a.m. CHP officers reopened the Lake Hughes onramp to the northbound lanes of the 5 freeway. Northbound traffic was being diverted to Lebec Road “to bypass the spill. We are holding southbound traffic for now,” CHP Fort Tejon said.

Drivers are advised to detour via southbound State Route 14 to State Route 58 or via State Route 126 to Highway 101.