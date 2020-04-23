City to host virtual Earth Arbor Day

In honor of Earth Arbor Day, the Santa Clarita City Council will plant a tree at Central Park on Friday, while broadcasting for the community to join virtually.

The event is scheduled 10:30 a.m. on April 24 when National Arbor Day is observed. The annual observance celebrates the role of trees and promotes tree planting and care, according to arborday.org.

The city of Santa Clarita holds an Earth Arbor Day celebration every year at Central Park where attendees plant a dozen trees, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, council members will transition to a virtual celebration in an effort to continue the commemoration while still helping the community be a part of the celebration in a safe manner.

The tree planting event is expected to be broadcast live on the city’s Facebook page.