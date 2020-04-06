COC adds more than 100 short-term spring courses

More than 100 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2020 semester, the institution recently announced.

Many of the eight-week, short-term classes have start dates throughout April and some five-week, short-term classes will begin in May. Courses will be held in a remote format due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In addition, several popular general education offerings will be offered entirely online, according to a COC news release.

“We are grateful we are able to continue to provide quality instruction for students in a wide range of disciplines,” Joe Gerda, assistant superintendent/vice president of instruction at the college, said in a prepared statement. “Our dedicated faculty is committed to supporting and engaging students while providing online and remote instruction.”

On March 23, the college transitioned in-person courses to a remote or online format to reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

Courses will be offered in subjects such as administration of justice, anthropology, architecture, automotive technology, business, computer applications and web technologies, counseling, culinary arts, dance, early childhood education, English, history, hotel and restaurant management, math, political science, psychology, sociology, Spanish, and water systems technologies.

Sections such as psychology, sociology and administration of justice will also be available for high school students looking to satisfy four-year university transfer requirements.

Registration for short-term classes will remain open until classes are filled. Students who choose to enroll in a short-term class at the college will also have the added benefit of being classified as a “returning student” prior to the upcoming summer session registration period, the news release read.

For more information about short-term classes, visit the class schedule.