COC donates Easter meal to first responders

With a little help from the community, College of the Canyons classified staff members provided first responders working on Easter Sunday with a meal to show their appreciation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a GoFundMe started Wednesday, COC classified staff, faculty, administrators and board of trustees members raised nearly $3,500, which well exceeded their $1,500 goal, to cover the cost of meals for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital staff as well as Los Angeles County Fire Department officials working at the COVID-19 testing site in Santa Clarita.

“When I reached out to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, they were so excited to have us do something extra special for their staff on Easter Sunday,” Cynthia Madia, the campaign’s organizer and an administrative assistant for Career Services and Cooperative Work Experience Education at COC, said in a prepared statement. “By partnering with several small local businesses, we hope we can bring nourishment and comfort to our hometown heroes.”

Following that message, Madia partnered with The Old Town Junction to prepare meals for 50 of Henry Mayo’s emergency room workers, while Bake in the Day provided 100 Easter-themed cookies for the entire hospital.

Then, Marston’s Restaurant prepared 20 individually packaged meals for the first responders working at the COVID-19 testing site located at the college.

The donated meals were delivered accompanied by a poster board Madia created, filled with some of the positive messages and comments they had received on the GoFundMe page.

“The generosity from the community of families and individuals that have contributed to this project is truly amazing,” Madia added.

The overwhelming response in donations is also expected to allow for a second meal delivery in the near future, according to Madia.

