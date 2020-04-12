Confirmed coronavirus cases in SCV rises to at least 179

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed three additional positive coronavirus test results, bringing the total number of cases in the Santa Clarita Valley to at least 179, ahead of an update expected by the county Sunday afternoon.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Henry Mayo has administered 421 tests, and of those 67 have returned positive, while 337 were negative and 25 are still pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody.

At least 20 people are presently in the hospital, while Henry Mayo officials have reported no additional deaths since the hospital’s first one earlier this week.

In Los Angeles County, a total of 8,873 cases and 265 deaths have been confirmed countywide as of Saturday afternoon, per the county’s Department of Public Health.

The number of cases for the Santa Clarita Valley, broken down into region, were as follows, according to Public Health’s numbers as of Saturday afternoon:

City of Santa Clarita: 135

Unincorporated – Acton: 5

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: “–”

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 14

Unincorporated – Castaic: 8

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: “–”

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 11

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 0

Unincorporated – Valencia: “–”

Anywhere there is a “ – ” means they could have between one and four cases, which is done to protect patient privacy, according to Public Health spokesman Bernard Tolliver. Once these locations have five or more cases, then they will be included in the count, while locations that have zero will say “0,” per Public Health officials.

