Confirmed coronavirus cases rises to at least 248 in SCV

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed two additional positive results for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the Santa Clarita Valley to at least 248.

Henry Mayo has administered 516 tests, and of those 107 have been positive, while 411 were negative and one remains pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody.

While 33 COVID-19 patients are currently in the hospital, a total of 21 have recovered and been discharged, Moody added.

No additional deaths have been reported by the hospital since Friday, keeping the hospital’s total at three deceased.

In Los Angeles County, Department of Public Health officials announced an additional 334 new cases and 24 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 12,341 with 600 deaths countywide as of Sunday afternoon. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 978 new cases.

Saturday marked the highest single-day total of deaths countywide since the start of the outbreak as Public Health officials confirmed an additional 81 deaths due to COVID-19 in L.A. County.

In total, 89% of people who died had underlying health conditions, while the mortality rate in the county was 4.79% as of Saturday, a rise of nearly 0.4% in the previous 24 hours.

The number of cases for the Santa Clarita Valley, broken down into region, were as follows, according to Public Health’s numbers as of Sunday afternoon:

City of Santa Clarita: 201

Unincorporated – Acton: 5

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: “–”

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 15

Unincorporated – Castaic: 10

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: “–”

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 13

Unincorporated – Val Verde: “–”

Unincorporated – Valencia: “–”

Anywhere there is a “ – ” means they could have between one and four cases, which is done to protect patient privacy, according to Public Health spokesman Bernard Tolliver. Once these locations have five or more cases, then they will be included in the count, while locations that have zero will say “0,” per Public Health officials.

