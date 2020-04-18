County reports 81 deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19

Public Health officials reported 81 people had died due to COVID-19 in the county in the last 24 hours, marking the highest single-day total of deaths countywide since the pandemic began.

The number of cases in the Santa Clarita Valley has risen by nine in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to at least 243.

In Los Angeles County, Department of Public Health officials said 642 new cases have been diagnosed countywide over that same time period with 81 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 12,021 and 576 deaths.

“This is the highest number of daily reported deaths in L.A. County to date, and the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 almost doubled this past week,” said the DPH news release regarding the latest numbers.

Of those deaths, 56 people were over the age of 65; 18 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old; and one person who died was between the ages of 18 to 40 years old, according to officials. Of those who died, 63 people had underlying health conditions

The mortality rate in Los Angeles County was 4.79% as of Saturday, a rise of nearly 0.4% in the last 24 hours.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials have administered 509 tests, of which 105 have been positive, 401 were negative, two were still pending and 34 people are in the hospital. A total of 19 people have recovered and been discharged. No new deaths were reported as of Saturday, keeping the total number of deaths at Henry Mayo at three.

The number of cases for the Santa Clarita Valley, broken down into region, were as follows, according to Public Health’s numbers as of Saturday afternoon:

City of Santa Clarita: 196

Unincorporated – Acton: 5

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: “–”

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 15

Unincorporated – Castaic: 10

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: “–”

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 13

Unincorporated – Val Verde: “–”

Unincorporated – Valencia: “–”

Anywhere there is a “ – ” means they could have between one and four cases, which is done to protect patient privacy, according to Public Health spokesman Bernard Tolliver. Once these locations have five or more cases, then they will be included in the count, while locations that have zero will say “0,” per Public Health officials.

