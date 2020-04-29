Countywide case number grows by 1,541 in 24 hours

The countywide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths grew by 1,541 and 56 in the last 24 hours while the total number of Santa Clarita Valley confirmed confirmed cases grew by 28, L.A. County Public Health Department officials said Wednesday.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 22,485 and the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 is now at 1,056.

“Ninety-two percent of the people who have died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions and this number has not changed for the last two weeks,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Public Health Department.

The mortality rate countywide is now at 4.69% among confirmed cases, and 4,715 (or 22%) of confirmed cases have been hospitalized at some point.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said they have administered 735 tests: 139 were positive; 606 were negative; nine were pending; 15 people were in the hospital; and 47 people have been discharged.

Patrick Moody, a spokesman for the hospital, said Wednesday there were no new deaths at the hospital related to COVID-19; four people are suspected to have died of coronavirus-related causes since the pandemic started.

The Santa Clarita Valley numbers, which include both Henry Mayo and other area health care providers, as well as numbers for both the incorporated and unincorporated communities, include 466 confirmed cases.

The number of cases for the SCV, broken down into region, were as follows, according to Public Health’s numbers as of Thursday afternoon:

City of Santa Clarita: 357

Unincorporated – Acton: 8

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 1

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 22

Unincorporated – Castaic: 20

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 2

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 16

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 35

Unincorporated – Valencia: 5

