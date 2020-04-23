Court date set for SCV Water Board member charged with spousal assault

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board member charged with spousal assault is set to appear in court July 15.

Daniel Mortensen, 52, of Newhall, was charged in connection with an alleged assault from an incident that occurred April 12 on the 23300 block of Haskell Vista Lane. His arraignment is scheduled to take place in the Santa Clarita Courthouse.

He was charged April 14 with one misdemeanor count of battery on a spouse, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

On the night of the incident, sheriff’s deputies responded for a disturbance call at 8:30 p.m. to the Newhall neighborhood.

“Deputies contacted several people and the investigation revealed that during an argument, the suspect, Daniel Mortensen, assaulted the victim, causing a visible injury,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

No ambulance was called to the scene, according to Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

In the days following the incident, Mortensen asked people to remember the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

“I would say don’t think that this couldn’t happen to you,” Mortensen added. “My reputation is my reputation, and I don’t think there is anyone out there that thinks ill of me.”

Mortensen has served on the SCV Water Agency board since it was formed in January 2018. Before, he was a member of the Newhall County Water District board and was first elected in 2007 and re-elected in 2015.

He is presently the Finance and Administration Committee chair for SCV Water and his term is set to expire in January 2023.

SCV Water declined to comment last week.