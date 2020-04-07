COVID-19 cases across SCV rise to at least 134

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed Tuesday two new diagnoses for COVID-19, which increased the total number of cases across the Santa Clarita Valley to at least 134.

Since the start of the virus outbreak locally, Henry Mayo has reported its own numbers, which reached a total of 56 positive cases by late Tuesday morning, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

Henry Mayo has administered 371 tests, 20 more since Monday, and of those, 294 returned negative, while 27 remain pending. There is a disparity in figures due to some patients being tested more than once, said Moody.

As of Tuesday, two additional patients stayed at Henry Mayo for treatment, bringing the overall tally to 14 hospitalized individuals. The hospital currently does not have information on the number of recovered patients, according to Moody.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expected to release the latest figures in COVID-19 cases in the SCV and countywide Tuesday afternoon. As of Monday, health officials reported 6,360 cases and 147 deaths.

The number of cases for the Santa Clarita Valley, broken down into region, were as follows, according to Public Health’s numbers as of noon Monday:

City of Santa Clarita: 106

Unincorporated – Acton: “–”

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: “–”

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 8

Unincorporated – Castaic: 6

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: “–”

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 8

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 0

Unincorporated – Valencia: “–”

Anywhere there is a “ – ” means they could have between one and four cases, according to county DPH officials.

This is done to protect patient privacy, and once these locations have five or more cases then they will be included, according to Public Health spokesman Bernard Tolliver. Locations that have zero will say “0.”

Previously, The Signal had not been including the “–” in the day’s final count, but since the “–” represents a value ranging from one to four, the count now reflects the more accurate number.

