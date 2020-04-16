COVID-19 mortality rate, daily deaths continue to rise countywide

L.A. County for the third consecutive day reported the highest one-day death toll to date due to COVID-19, with 55 new fatalities reported Thursday, as the number of confirmed cases increased to at least 218 in the Santa Clarita Valley.

In the last day, 55 have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths countywide to 455, according to Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

“This is the highest daily total we’ve reported after reporting high totals both (Wednesday) and the day before,” said Ferrer. “And it really reflects the devastating power of COVID-19.”

The mortality rate for L.A. County is 4.2% of confirmed cases, according to Ferrer.

Countywide, there were 399 newly confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 10,854. The total number of confirmed cases in the SCV increased by 13 during the same period.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said that, as of Thursday, they have administered 484 tests, 98 of which were positive, 387 were negative, five were pending and 35 people have been hospitalized. A total of 13 people who were hospitalized have recovered from the virus and been discharged from the hospital, according to Patrick Moody, a spokesman for Henry Mayo.

No new deaths at the hospital due to COVID-19 have been recorded as of Thursday.

As of Thursday there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases among the SCV homeless population, according to Michael Foley, the executive director for Bridge to Home.

The number of cases for the Santa Clarita Valley, broken down into region, were as follows, according to Public Health’s numbers as of Thursday afternoon:

City of Santa Clarita: 178

Unincorporated – Acton: “–”

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: “–”

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: “–”

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 15

Unincorporated – Castaic: 9

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: “–”

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 11

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 0

Unincorporated – Valencia: “–”

Anywhere there is a “ – ” means they could have between one and four cases, which is done to protect patient privacy, according to Public Health spokesman Bernard Tolliver. Once these locations have five or more cases, then they will be included in the count, while locations that have zero will say “0,” per Public Health officials.

