Deputies detain one after reports of stolen purse at grocery store

One person is detained by SCV Sheriff's Station Deputies following a suspected theft incident in Saugus Monday afternoon. April 27, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
A man was detained at Central Park Monday afternoon after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received reports of a stolen purse from a grocery store shopper, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident started at the Albertsons on Bouquet Canyon Road, where a woman who was shopping in the produce area had her belongings snatched as a second person distracted her by asking her questions, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller. 

The woman then alerted bystanders as at least one of the suspects fled the scene. 

“A possible suspect was detained at Central Park,” at around 2:30 p.m. after deputies obtained a description of the man’s vehicle, said Miller. 

There were no reports of injuries.

