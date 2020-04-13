Deputies detain one after reports of stolen vehicle in Castaic

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in Castaic Monday morning, resulting in at least one detained suspect.

“Deputies in the Castaic area responded to the scene and at least one person was detained,” said Lt. Doug Morhoff.

The incident was reported just shortly before 10:30 a.m. near Castaic Road and Lake Hughes Road, where law enforcement detained the driver at gunpoint.

The vehicle in question was a black Honda Civic. Deputies spent some time searching in a parking lot located near the intersection where the incident was reported.