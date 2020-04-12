Deputies investigate grand theft at Home Depot

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating an attempted grand theft at Home Depot in Santa Clarita Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a grand theft, which involves more than $950 in value, at the store on the 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road, according to Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Two men and one woman reportedly stole an unknown amount of merchandise, Royal said.

When confronted by store employees, the suspects got into their vehicle and fled, crashing into a gate before disappearing out of view, he added.

“All the merchandise was recovered,” Royal said, adding that no injuries were reported.

The suspects were last seen driving in a red Toyota Corolla on Ruether Avenue, toward Golden Valley Road, he added.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.