Deputies investigate suspected robbery in Castaic

Deputies responded on Tuesday to a report of a robbery in Castaic, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials, with the initial report indicating that the suspects threatened the victim with a knife.

Sgt. Keith Green of the SCV Sheriff’s Station confirmed that deputies were responding late Tuesday afternoon. The robbery reportedly occurred near the Rodeway Inn in Castaic.

As of 5 p.m., deputies in the area were reportedly searching for two males and two females driving in a white SUV who stole a phone at knifepoint, according to the sheriff’s station crime broadcast.

“We are looking for suspects,” said Green at approximately 5 p.m.

Green indicated that, although he had not yet been told from deputies in the field what time the crime occurred, the suspected crime had taken place earlier.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.