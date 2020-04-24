Deputies take one into custody after five-hour search in Saugus

After a five-hour search, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies found and arrested an armed suspect in Saugus early Friday morning.

The incident took place at around 11 p.m. Thursday after deputies received a call of a family disturbance near Via Terraza and Garzota Drive, according to Lt. Eric Lasko.

“Responding deputies attempted to locate the suspect and the suspect fled. One deputy saw a suspect had a gun and the suspect fled the containment (that was) set up,” he said.

At around 3 a.m. the containment was broken down after deputies were unable to locate the suspect. Just an hour later, the suspect was found near the initial scene and was taken into custody, said Lasko.

The Saugus incident is not believed to be connected to a shooting in Canyon Country early Friday morning, according to sheriff’s officials.