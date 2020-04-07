Family fight over toilet paper ends in arrest

A Saugus man was arrested on suspicion of punching a family member over toilet paper on Monday.

Deputies were called to the 28300 block of Mirabelle Lane in Saugus for a reported family disturbance between two relatives, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The victim and suspect reportedly had a verbal argument about toilet paper,” Miller said. “The suspect felt the victim was hiding it.”

Miller said an argument between the two began to escalate when the suspect then reportedly punched the victim.

“Deputies arrested the (26-year-old suspect) on charges of battery,” said Miller. “He was transported and booked at the station.”