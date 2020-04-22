Family seeks help in finding Saugus woman missing since April 18

A local family is seeking help from the public in finding missing Saugus resident Theone Paras after she was last seen in her home Saturday night.

Paras, 56, was last in her bedroom around 10 p.m. on April 18 and has not been seen since. She is believed to be driving a silver Hyundai Elantra with license plate 8HUZ155 that has no GPS for tracking her location, according to her sister-in-law Jodi Paras.

“This is unlike her; she’s a very social person. She lives with her brother and always lets her brother know when she leaves. She’s never done anything like this before,” said Jodi, adding that Paras had “been suffering a little since her mother passed,” but was not alarming.

Family members filed a police report with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, and Paras was “still in the system as missing” on Wednesday, according to station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

The 56-year-old woman has a cellphone but calls to it are going straight to voicemail, said Jodi.

“Her phone has been off since early Sunday morning. She does tend to turn off her phone but it’s never off for this long period of time and it’s very concerning.”

Paras might be wearing black tennis shoes and glasses, said her sister-in-law.

Anyone with information can reach Jodi at [email protected] and can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.