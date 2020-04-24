Missing Saugus woman found

A Saugus woman who went missing April 18 was found Friday morning in Stevenson Ranch, her family announced.

Theone Paras, 56, was reported missing after she was last seen Saturday night in her home, something her family initially described as being “unlike her; she’s a very social person,” according to her sister-in-law Jodi Paras.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing person alert for assistance in seeking Paras.

“Theone was found and she’s good,” said Jodi via phone on Friday.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a hotel in Stevenson Ranch after she was seen in the area and located at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, said Paras.