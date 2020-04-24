Missing Saugus woman found

Saugus resident Theone Paras, 56, reported missing since Saturday, April 18, 2020 was found April 24. Courtesy of Jodi Paras
A Saugus woman who went missing April 18 was found Friday morning in Stevenson Ranch, her family announced. 

Theone Paras, 56, was reported missing after she was last seen Saturday night in her home, something her family initially described as being “unlike her; she’s a very social person,” according to her sister-in-law Jodi Paras. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing person alert for assistance in seeking Paras. 

“Theone was found and she’s good,” said Jodi via phone on Friday.  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a hotel in Stevenson Ranch after she was seen in the area and located at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, said Paras. 

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

