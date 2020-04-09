Father of Santa Clarita bus driver who died from COVID-19: ‘He was a mama’s boy, but everybody’s friend’

If there’s anything Jory Bohanan’s father wants the world to know about his son, it’s that he had a big heart.

“My son, he was a great man. He had a big heart. He was a genuine, good person and he was easy-going,” said Darryl Bohanan via a phone call on Wednesday.

He spoke Wednesday about his 39-year-old son Jory, the Santa Clarita Transit city bus driver who died last week after testing positive for COVID-19.

To Darryl and several others, Jory wasn’t a bus driver, he was a first responder in mass transportation — a risky, but critical job needed and conducted for the public during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

With statewide orders for people to stay at home and for businesses considered nonessential to temporarily shut down, public transportation in Santa Clarita and across California continues to operate for essential workers and the general public who go out for necessary runs, such as for grocery shopping.

“He was a first responder in making sure that people got from place to place, from point A to point B during this pandemic — that’s a big task in helping mobilize a large body of people,” said Darryl.

The father, who described his son as a physically and mentally strong individual who “wasn’t taking any medications,” said he did not know if his son died as a result of COVID-19, but did suspect his son’s death was related to the pandemic.

Jory was one of five drivers who tested positive for the virus. He’s the Santa Clarita Valley’s only reported death so far as a result of COVID-19, as of Wednesday night. Jory had become ill on Saturday, March 28, and died Monday, March 30, according to Darryl.

Jory loved his job, his father said, adding that he was a mass transit driver for 14 years. He had previously worked for L.A. Metro and had only worked a couple of months for MV Transportation, which contracts with the city of Santa Clarita to provide transit service.

Some drivers, including a few who are self-quarantining, with Santa Clarita Transit have said they did not have the opportunity to meet their co-worker Jory. But previous colleagues of his with Metro said they remember him the same way his father described him.

One of his frequent Metro passengers Kenny Uong said Jory was “very dedicated to his job. I’ll always remember the radiant smile he gives when I board the bus. I’ll definitely miss being one of his passengers and riding along with him.”

David Bernal said Jory “was a great guy and always a pleasure to be around. He was my friend.” Others described him as a “cool dude” who “like(d) to play around” and was “loved by all who knew him.”

Jory was a sports fanatic, as well, said Darryl. “He was sports crazy. He would go to baseball games, football games, basketball games … he was a Chicago boy; every Chicago team.”

Jory is survived by his children and was engaged to be married, said his father, adding that his son “was a mama’s boy but he was everybody’s friend.”

Friends and family have created a GoFundMe account to cover for Jory’s funeral expenses, for which, by Thursday, more than $5,300 had been raised. To donate, visit here.

